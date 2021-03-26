MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police Chief Charles Cato announced Friday that he is stepping down after five years as chief.

The city said Friday was Cato’s last day and that a national search is currently underway for his replacement.

“I have served the Mesquite Police Department and the Mesquite community we protect with every fiber of my being for the past five years. It is time for me to move forward to the next chapter of my professional and personal life,” Cato said in a statement. “I want to thank all the men and women of the department for their commitment, the City Council for their support and the City Manager for providing me the incredible privilege to serve as the Police Chief.”

Cato was sworn in as the city’s 11th police chief on March 7, 2016.

According to the city, Cato’s accomplishments include creating various community engagement programs, starting new social media presences for the department and increasing the department’s staff diversity.

“Mesquite is a better community and safer city today because of Charlie Cato. Each day he displayed genuine interest in the people of Mesquite and the safety and well-being of the officers he led. One’s actions often define one’s character – and Charlie’s fair and ethical treatment of others and his unwavering professionalism was the embodiment of his extraordinary character as a person and police chief,” Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley said.

The city said Assistant Police Chief David Faaborg will service as interim police chief.