SAN ANTONIO (CBSNEWS.COM) — The NCAA has hired a civil rights law firm to conduct a gender-equity review for its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments less than a week after the organization was widely criticized for disparities between the tournament in San Antonio and the one in Indianapolis.

The organization hired the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP to examine its policies and provide recommendations on how it can improve. “As part of this effort, we are evaluating the current and previous resource allocation to each championship, so we have a clear understanding of costs, spend and revenue,” Emmet said.