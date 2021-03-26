SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A domestic disturbance sent police to a home in Texas and the encounter ended with a man, who officials say was threatening his estranged common-law wife and three children, being fatally shot.

According to San Antonio police, officers called about 1:30 a.m. found the man armed with a knife trying to force his way into the home. A shot from a stun gun had no effect on the man, who then broke through the door into the home, according to Police Chief William McManus., and officers followed him inside.

A second shot from a stun gun allegedly failed to stop the man, who has not been identified.

“At that point, the officers felt compelled to use deadly force,” firing two shots, killing the man, McManus said. “I don’t want to say exactly what happened because I haven’t seen the body cam” video of the shooting.

There were no other injuries and the officer who opened fire is on paid leave.

McManus said the children are aged 17, 13 and 7 and it is believed the suspect is the father of only the 7-year-old.

