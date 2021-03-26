RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone shot at police officers in Richland Hills on Thursday, March 25 around 10:00 p.m.

They were not hurt, but their vehicle was damaged.

No one has been arrested.

The incident happened while the officers were parking a police vehicle behind an office complex in the 7000 block of Baker Boulevard.

This location is the temporary police headquarters for the Richland Hills Police Department while their main headquarters is undergoing an extensive remodel.

Officers heard multiple gunshots and felt one round strike their police vehicle.

Dispatch was immediately notified and the officers were able to drive away and seek cover on the other side of the building.

Multiple police units from surrounding agencies responded to search the area, including a K9 unit and helicopter.

At this time, this is still an ongoing investigation and active leads are being followed to identify and arrest those responsible for this shooting.

“We were extremely fortunate that no one was injured from this direct attack. Thank you to everyone who responded last night to assist and show support,” said Kimberly Sylvester, Richland Hills Chief of Police.

Anyone with information on this incident are asked to contact Sergeant Schmid at 817-616-3789 or dschmid@richlandhills.com or anonymously at 469tips.com or 469-TIPS.