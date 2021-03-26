MEXIA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas state trooper was shot Friday night, March 26 just outside Mexia in Limestone County, the DPS confirms.
The shooting happened along Highway 84.
No details have been released regarding the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
Video recorded at the scene showed multiple law enforcement units near a pickup truck by the side of the road.
The condition of the trooper is unknown as of 10:30 p.m. Friday.
There is also no word on if anyone has been arrested or if anyone else was injured.