WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie Police arrested a home intruder accused of stabbing a man and his dog.
The crime happened around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, March 26 in the 1500 block of Canyon Creek Rd.
A woman called police and told them her husband and dog were stabbed.
Police said the barking dog woke the couple up and when the husband was checking around the house, he saw the intruder, police later identified as Thong Pham.
The victim told police, Pham retrieved a knife and began stabbing him.
Police said the Labrador, in an attempt to aid the homeowner, was also cut during the struggle.
Pham left out of the back door and attempted to hide from responding officers.
After a brief search, Pham was located hiding along a creek.
Pham was taken into custody and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to non-livestock animals.
Both the victim and his dog are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.