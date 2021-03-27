MEXIA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas state trooper was shot Friday night, March 26, just outside Mexia in Limestone County, Texas DPS said.
The shooting happened along Highway 84. No details have been released regarding the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
A search is now underway for the alleged gunman, identified as DeArthur Pinson. Authorities issued a Blue Alert with information on the suspect.
Pinson, 36, is described as being around 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side. He also has facial hair.
Video recorded at the scene showed multiple law enforcement units near a pickup truck by the side of the road.
The condition of the trooper is unknown as of 10:30 p.m. Friday.