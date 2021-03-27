CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a funeral home in Corsicana that left one person dead, police said.
Police said an officer responded to a shots fired call at the M.R. Smith Parlor for Funerals on Highway 45 just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, the officer, Sgt. Mark Nanny, found a suspect that was chasing a woman in the area. Nanny was able to reach the woman as the man ran away behind the funeral home.
The woman told Nanny that the suspect was shooting at her and had also shot her sister outside of the funeral home, police said.
Additional officers and medical personnel located the victim but shortly pronounced her dead. Her identity has not yet been released.
Police said the suspect eventually surrendered after a negotiation over the phone. He was taken into custody about a mile away from the funeral home. A firearm that was believed to have been used in the incident was found near the victim.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and will release more information as it becomes available.