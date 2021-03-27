MEXIA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas state trooper was hospitalized Saturday in critical but stable condition after being shot near the city of Mexia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The suspect fled on foot and later killed himself, Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan said Saturday, according to the Mclennan County Sheriff’s Office.READ MORE: Shooting At Funeral Home In Corsicana Leaves 1 Dead; Suspect Arrested
Trooper Chad Walker was shot about 7:45 p.m. Friday while stopping to assist a motorist in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas, according to the statement from DPS regional director Todd Snyder.
Walker had not come to a stop behind the vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway when the gunman, identified as 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson, got out of the disabled vehicle and opened fire, Snyder said.READ MORE: Botham Jean Boulevard Officially Unveiled In Dallas
Walker was struck in the head and abdomen and was later flown to a hospital in Waco, about 40 miles away.
Authorities issued a Blue Alert as they searched for Pinson. He was reported dead Saturday.
Officials did not immediately release further details.MORE NEWS: 2 Dead, 3 Injured After Crash In Frisco
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)