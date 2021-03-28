FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash at an intersection in Frisco Saturday afternoon has left two people dead and three others injured, police said.
Police said they responded to the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m. Arriving officers found three vehicles that were involved in the crash.
The driver and passenger inside a Lexus SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Dodge sedan and driver and passenger of an Infiniti sedan were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The two deceased victims were later identified as 76-year-old Jacquelyn Buhler and 79-year-old Clarence Buhler.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police believe speeding may have been a factor.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 972.292.6010.