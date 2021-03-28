Note: The video above is from a report on March 24, 2021 when crews were still searching.

BENBROOK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a kayaker who went missing a week ago at Benbrook Lake has been recovered, officials said.

The family of Jose Reyes, 18, said he went kayaking with friends on March 21, 2021 but somehow got separated and disappeared in the water. He was not wearing a life jacket.

After days of searching, game wardens were able to locate and recover his body Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The department said it used sonar and help from the Fort Worth Fire Department dive team to find the 18-year-old’s body.

“This has been a tragic and stressful event for all involved and we are thankful to everyone who assisted with this search,” the TPWD said in a statement. “… Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this young man.”

Reyes’ brother, Juan, described Jose as a special person.

“A lot of people knew him, he was really popular. He was really funny… there was never a dull moment when you were around him. He would brighten up your day,” Juan Reyes said.