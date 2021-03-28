ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is wanted for murder after a body was found in Ellis County last week, authorities said.
The Ellis County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for Trenton James Adams, 28, in connection to the death of Jordan Von Hoffman, of Waxahachie.
According to the department, deputies responded to the 6900 block of Ensign Road in Ennis on Wednesday, March 24, and found Hoffman's body on property in the area.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined Hoffman died by homicide. The sheriff’s office said it found evidence that linked Adams to the murder.
Adams is believed to be driving a 2011 black Jeep Compass with the Texas license plate NCG 9476.
Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Adams is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 972.937.6060. Residents can also call Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972.937.7297.