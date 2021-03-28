RAINS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A search is still underway for a 14-year-old Texas girl who was kidnapped by her non-custodial father, who is also a registered sex offender, authorities said Sunday. She is believed to be in “extreme danger.”
The Rains County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for Lexus Nichole Gray, who was last seen on March 24, 2021, in Point, Texas.
She was abducted by Justin Shaun Gray, 40, after he allegedly assaulted her mother and chased her with a knife, authorities said.
According to the sheriff's office, Justin Gray left the Point area with the girl on foot. They are believed to be in the Dallas or Mesquite area as of March 26.
Lexus Gray is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds and having blonde hair and hazel eyes. Justin Gray is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds and having black hair and hazel eyes.
Any possible vehicle descriptions are unknown at this time.
Authorities said Justin Gray was convicted of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in May 2009. He also has an active warrant for parole violation.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call 911 or the Rain County Sheriff’s Office at 903.473.3181.