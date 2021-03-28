DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Just days after visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, Sen. Ted Cruz will be visiting the migrant holding facility at the convention center in Dallas on Monday.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center is currently housing around 2,300 teen boys as the federal government responds to a surge in migrants illegally crossing the southern border into the U.S. Similar facilities have been set up around Texas in areas such as Midland and Carrizo Springs.

On Friday, Cruz and other U.S. senators, including John Cornyn, Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham, toured the southern border to witness the surge and check on the conditions of holding facilities.

“The Biden administration is taking people who are testing positive for COVID-19 and locking them in cages side by side. This is inhumane,” Cruz said during a news conference Friday. “It is wrong, and it is the direct consequence of policy decisions by the Biden administration to stop building the wall, to return, to catch and release and to end the stay in Mexico policy.”

Now, Cruz said he will be in Dallas on Monday to visit the facility there.

Cruz on Sunday also urged President Joe Biden to allow members of the media inside the holding facilities.

“The media should be able to come with me on my tour of the KBH center to show the American people what is happening in this country,” Cruz said in a letter to Biden.