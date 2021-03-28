HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas is set to begin making COVID-19 vaccines available to any adult who wants one starting Monday.
Texas will become the most populous U.S. state to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults. The state has nearly 30 million residents.READ MORE: Body Of Missing Kayaker Jose Reyes Recovered From Benbrook Lake
This will come more than a month before President Joe Biden’s goal of opening vaccine eligibility to everyone by May 1.
In Texas, individuals who are 16 and 17 years old will also be able to get a vaccine starting Monday. But the Texas Department of State Health Services said only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals in that age group.READ MORE: Search Continues For Texas Girl Abducted By Registered Sex Offender, May Be In Dallas Area
According to state health officials, more than 30% of all Texans who are at least 16 years old have received at least one dose.
The state will be receiving more than 1 million first doses for this week, with 818,410 doses being shipped to 779 providers and more than 200,000 being given to pharmacies and health centers.
The expansion of eligibility requirements also comes as the state announced it has administered over 10 million doses as of last week.MORE NEWS: Sen. Ted Cruz To Tour Migrant Facility At Dallas Convention Center Monday
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)