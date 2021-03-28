HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tax preparer in Texas was arrested last week after she allegedly pulled out a gun and hit a customer with it during an argument, authorities said.

Authorities with the Harris County Constable’s office responded to a disturbance at MZ BIZ in Houston on March 25, 2021.

Authorities said they learned the suspect, 46-year-old Latunya Wright, and a customer had gotten into a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Another customer, Marquita Boyle, captured the incident on cell phone video and spoke to KTRK about what she witnessed.

“She had the gun pointed at him and then she turned around with the gun, and she actually cocked the gun,” Boyle told KTRK.

Boyle said she was waiting for her turn in line when the customer in the argument became upset about their tax refund

Boyle said Wright saw her recording the incident, hit her on the head with the gun and grabbed her phone to delete the video. Wright then put the phone in a file cabinet, according to Boyle.

However, Boyle was able to recover the video for police.

“My vision is blurry in my left eye. It’s still blurry. I have headaches. My anxiety is through the roof,” Boyle said.

Wright was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

KTRK reports Wright was sentenced to more than four years in prison in 2012 for a multi-million robbery at an ATM servicing company.