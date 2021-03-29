BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott visited Hamshire-Fannett Elementary School in Beaumont on Monday, March 29, to discuss the need to expand broadband access across Texas.
The Governor was joined by Speaker Dade Phelan, Representative Trent Ashby, and Hamshire-Fannett ISD Superintendent Dwaine Augustine to discuss the importance of reliable broadband for education, business, and health care.READ MORE: Justin Frazell, Radio Personality At KFWR 95.9 The Ranch Booked On Sexual Assault Charges
Rep. Ashby is the author of broadband legislation in the House that would create a state broadband office and a comprehensive broadband plan for Texas.READ MORE: Texas Trooper Chad Walker, Shot Friday, Remains On Life Support Until Organs Can Be Donated
During his State of the State address in February, the Governor named broadband access as an emergency item for the 87th legislative session.MORE NEWS: Dallas Catholic Church Calls Cops On Maskless, Pregnant Mom Holding Baby During Mass, Officers Threaten Arrest
“Broadband access is no longer a luxury, it is an essential tool for all Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “Schools need broadband to connect with students, businesses need it to remain competitive, and our doctors and nurses and their patients need it for telemedicine purposes. The importance of closing the digital divide has never been more clear, and I look forward to working with Speaker Phelan, Representative Ashby, and the rest of the Legislature to expand broadband access to all Texans.”