COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Coppell police arrested a teacher named Mercedes Genevieve Coloso, 32, for allegedly having an improper relationship with a juvenile student.
Coloso faces charges of Indecency with a Child, Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship between Educator and Student.
She was taken into custody two days after someone tipped off police about the alleged inappropriate relationship.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this offense is urged to contact the Coppell Police Department at (972) 304.3610.