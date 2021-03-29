DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a large apartment fire at the Forest Cove Apartments, in the 9600 block of Forest Lane in Northeast Dallas Monday evening, March 29.

Flames were shooting through the roof.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. as flames could be seen inside multiple apartment units.

When firefighters arrived at the two-story apartment complex, they saw fire coming through the roof of one of the buildings.

With the fire being in its advanced stages, it wasn’t too long before a second alarm response was transmitted.

A third alarm was transmitted for manpower, resulting in approximately 70-80 firefighters responding to the scene.

By 6:20 p.m., it became a four-alarm fire and by 6:40 it was a five-alarm.

Crews are still in the process of extinguishing the blaze, but due in part to a partial roof collapse, efforts have been mostly defensive.

There have been no injuries reported and there is no word yet on what might have started the fire.