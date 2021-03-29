FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Morning radio personality at KFWR 95.9 The Ranch, Justin Frazell was booked on sexual assault charges in Tarrant County.
The radio station sent CBS 11 News the following statement, which read in part:
It is with great concern that we have learned of a serious legal matter involving Justin Frazell, who has been booked on sexual assault charges in Tarrant County, TX. While the matter is entirely unrelated to his work here at 95.9 The Ranch and does not involve any of our other colleagues, we nevertheless concluded that given the seriousness of the matter it was appropriate to suspend Justin immediately. We trust that our legal system will provide due process and produce a just result for all involved. In the meantime, we ask that they be given space and privacy during this difficult time.
Frazell started working at the station in 2009. He hosted the Texas Red Dirt Music show featuring live acoustic performances from top 40 country musicians.
President of LKCM Media Group, Gerry Schlegel said Heather Anderson will continue as host of their morning show as she has since 2019.
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.