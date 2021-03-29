RAINS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement has released more details about 14-year-old Lexus Nichole Gray, who was allegedly kidnapped by her non-custodial father, Justin Shaun Gray, who is also a registered sex offender.
The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said they believe she’s in “extreme danger.”READ MORE: 48-Year-Old Woman, Schnell Collins Of Killeen Still Missing After 4 Days
Lexus was last seen on March 24, 2021, in Point, Texas. She’s 5’6” and 160 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. Officers said she was carrying a backpack when Justin Shaun Gray abducted her.
He’s 6’1” and 200 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Justin is a registered sex offender with an active parole violation warrant due to a case of a sexual assault to a minor from 2009. Detectives said he took Lexus from her home in Point, Texas by foot. They were seen in Mesquite, Dallas and Plano since the alleged abduction.
Police said he assaulted the teen’s mother and chased her with a knife.READ MORE: CDC Real-World Study Confirms Protective Benefits Of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines
A representative from the Department of Public Safety said an Amber Alert is forthcoming. They haven’t issued one yet because any possible vehicle descriptions were unknown.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call 911 or the Rain County Sheriff’s Office at 903.473.3181.
MORE NEWS: Grayson County Man Who Used Children And People 'Down On Their Luck' Receives Life Sentence For Drug Trafficking Enterprise