DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested the man they’ve been looking for in the Pryme Bar Dallas murder on Saturday, March 20.
Police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted Jonathanlacory Rogers, 21, was captured on Monday, March 29.
Rogers allegedly shot eight people at the nightclub, killing one.
In his tweet, Chief Garcia said, “Proud of our men and women.This is what relentless follow up, looks like! Club Pryme murder suspect CAPTURED! @DallasPD, in partnership with the North Texas Fugitive Task Force, captured Jonathanlacory Rogers. He will be charged with murder and seven counts of aggravated assault.”
— Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) March 29, 2021
Police said there was some sort of disturbance between two groups inside the nightclub, leading to an unknown suspect firing shots into a crowd.
A total of eight people were injured in the shooting and taken to area hospitals.
Police said one of the victims, identified as 21-year-old Daisy Navarrete, died from her injuries.