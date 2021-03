NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The search continues for Schnell Collins, 48, who was last seen on March 25 in Killeen.

She was wearing pink block pants, a pink top, pink shoes and a purple backpack the last time anyone saw her.

Schnell has the word “Friends” tattooed on her right wrist and her hair is in braids. She wears glasses and she has a very light complexion.

If you have seen Collins since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning her disappearance; please call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501.8830 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309.9500.