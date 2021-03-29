DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Senator Ted Cruz said Monday, March 29, President Joe Biden should reinstate former President Donald Trump’s border policies.

Senator Cruz made his comments to reporters after he toured the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

He said there are more than 2,200 teenage boys, mostly 13 to 17, and they sleep in rows and rows of cots, six feet apart from one another.

Multiple reports say by the end of this month, there will likely be about 16,000 unaccompanied minors in U.S. custody, which is a record number.

The reports also say the Border Patrol’s new estimates are that as many as 26,000 minors could be crossing the border illegally each month by September.

Senator Cruz said that in Dallas, about ten percent of the unaccompanied minors have tested positive for Covid-19.

He also said the conditions in Dallas facility are better than at the Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas, where he said the minors are in being held in cages and are packed closely together.

The Senator’s tour of the convention center followed his trip to the Texas border Friday and Saturday with Senator John Cornyn and 17 other Republican Senators.

Cruz and Republicans have blasted the Biden administration for reversing the Trump administration’s policy of keeping migrants in Mexico until their asylum cases could be heard.

Last Thursday, President Biden denied responsibility for creating the surge and instead blamed former President Trump for dismantling the asylum policies a d system that were in place.

President Biden said he didn’t want the children to starve just south of the U.S. border.

Cruz rejected the President’s comments.

“I think President Biden’s comments last week blaming Donald Trump for this immigration crisis are ludicrous. They’re transparently ludicrous. Last year we had the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. The policies were working.”

Senator Cruz also discussed the five boys who escaped the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center this weekend.

He said authorities told him once the boys got outside, scaled down some 70 feet.

HHS, which runs the emergency intake site at the Convention Center, didn’t return an email seeking comment.

But Dallas police confirmed they found five boys at a 7-Eleven nearby and returned them to the convention center.

Senator Cruz said he was told the boys were transferred to another facility.

He has also criticized the President for not allowing news media into the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and in the Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas.

We requested a tour of the Dallas facility at the but HHS denied our request citing the Covid-19 pandemic.