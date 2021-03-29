DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz said Monday, March 29, after checking out the migrant situation at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, President Joe Biden should reinstate former President Donald Trump’s policies on the border.

He said there are more than 2,200 teenage boys here today, mostly 13 to 17, and they sleep in rows and rows of cots, six feet apart.

Multiple reports say by the end of this month, there will likely be about 16,000 unaccompanied minors in U.S. custody, which is a record number.

And reports say the Border Patrol’s new estimates are that as many as 26,000 minors could be crossing the border illegally each month by September.

Senator Cruz says 10% of the minors here have tested positive for COVID-19.

He also says the conditions in Dallas are better than at the federal facility in Donna, Texas, where he says the minors are in cages and packed closely together.

The Senator’s tour of the center follows his trip to the border Friday and Saturday with Texas Senator John Cornyn and 17 other Republican Senators.

Cruz and Republicans have blasted the Biden administration for creating the situation by saying they would change former President Donald Trump’s policy of keeping migrants in Mexico until their asylum cases could be heard.

President Biden denied responsibility Thursday for creating the situation and instead blamed President Trump for dismantling the system that was in place.

President Biden said he didn’t want the children to starve just south of the U.S. border.

Cruz rejected the President’s comments.

“I think President Biden’s comments last week blaming Donald Trump for this immigration crisis are ludicrous,” Cruz said. “They’re transparently ludicrous. Last year we had the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. The policies were working.”

Senator Cruz has also criticized the President for not allowing news media into the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and in the Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas.