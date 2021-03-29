AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety shared somber news on Monday afternoon, March 29.

Trooper Chad Walker who was shot Friday night, March 26, will not survive his injuries.

The DPS tweeted out the following statement Monday:

“After extensive life-saving efforts conducted by the @bswhealth medical professionals, it has been determined that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor. This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side.”