DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Joe Martin Rodriguez, 45.
Rodriguez was last seen March 30, 2021, at 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Havendon Circle in Dallas.
He's White, and was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Rodriguez is 5'09" in height, weighs 205 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is driving a white 2004 (approximate year) Town and Country Minivan, with unknown, hard Texas license plates.
Police said Rodriguez may be a danger to himself.
If you see him, please contact 911 or the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671.4268. (The associated case number is 053820-2021.)