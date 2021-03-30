by Keith Russell | CBS 11

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – United, they have the drive to do something unbelievable.

Henry Guan from Irving, has qualified for the Drive, Chip & Putt Nationals at Augusta.

At only 12 years old and just picking up the game six years ago, Guan says, “You gotta be patient. Put in the work. Have confidence and persevere.”

Also representing DFW for the first time is 13-year-old Duff McKay from Dallas.

He lost his long-time mentor and life coach pass just prior to the regional qualifier.

Now, it serves as motivation to help him stay on course. Duff admits “when he passed away the week before, it was really sad but I knew he’d be looking down on me.”

Eighth grader Avery Zweig, from McKinney, will roll into the competition for the third time.

A testament to her skills and ambition to inspire other young ladies.

Avery hopes “it’s shining a light on that there are talented girls all over the world. Now, have a chance to compete there. It’s amazing”.

Samantha Straight from Lewisville rounds out the quartet.

Most astounding of all, she just started playing golf two years ago.

That is natural talent for sure. And without a doubt a lot of effort to match. Together they head to golf’s holy grail where legends are made in hopes that one day they become legends themselves.

Avery says, “I hope that could be me one day. That’s why I put in all the hours.”

Duff adds, “The past champion is putting the green jacket on the new champion in Butler Cabin. I dream of that.”

While they tee up an accomplishment of a lifetime. It’s clear, success is already in the bag.