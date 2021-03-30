Derek Chauvin Trial
Live Coverage From CBS Minnesota
Video
Fresh Grocer: Green Beans
Not only are green beans a nice, crunchy, low-calorie food but also they provide many key nutrients.
22 minutes ago
Mid-Day Weather Update
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
24 minutes ago
SpaceX Starship SN11 Rocket Explodes Amid Fog During Botched Landing Sequence In Texas
SpaceX's latest Starship prototype, SN11 took to the Texas skies just fine March 30. It was returning to earth that there was a problem. The futuristic, bullet-shaped rocket broke apart right before touchdown at the test site near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. Katie Johnston reports.
1 hour ago
Dallas Police Department Finds Joe Martin Rodriguez Safe
Joe Martin Rodriguez was found safe.
Latest Forecast
111 Deaths Now Attributed To Texas' Winter Storms In February
The majority of verified deaths were associated with hypothermia, DSHS said Thursday.
Texas Energy Officials Under Microscope As Congress Questions Leaders About Power Grid Failure
Questions in Washington as Congress continues probing Texas officials, who oversee the state’s energy industry and electric grid, in their quest to get answers after February's massive and deadly power outages.
Parts Of DFW Area Hit With Hail Wednesday Night
There have been no reports of serious damage from the hail in the DFW area.
Cowboys
Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford To Retire After 9 Seasons
After nine seasons in the NFL and with the Dallas Cowboys, defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is headed for retirement.
Rangers
Rougned Odor Left Off Rangers Big League Roster
Odor has been a Ranger his entire MLB career which began in 2014.
Mavericks
Mavs' Luka Doncic Donates 100 Pairs Of Air Jordan Shoes To North Texas Healthcare Staff
This season's leading scorer for the Dallas Mavericks made a slam dunk this week when he made a donation to help local healthcare workers put their best foot forward.
Stars
Andrej Sekera Scores Late In The Match, But The Dallas Stars Still Fall To The Lightning 2-1
The Dallas Stars are in seventh place in the division, trailing fourth-place Chicago for the division’s last playoff berth by seven points while having four games in hand.
Latest Headlines
Eat See Play: Hometown Tourist
Praising the love of BBQ at Meat Church
Eat See Play Dallas Taco Tour
Street Art Scavenger Hunt
Support Our Local Shops!
Galveston Prepping For Spring Breakers As COVID-19 Restrictions Relax
Officials in Galveston are getting ready for an influx in visits this month while travelers are deciding how they want to approach guidelines against COVID-19.
PROGRAM NOTE: ME-TV HAS MOVED AND CAN NOW BE FOUND ON KAZD-TV CHANNEL 55.1 (OVER THE AIR). CHECK CABLE GUIDES FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON ME-TV CHANNEL PLACEMENT.
March 30, 2021 at 10:00 am