St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy

Derek Chauvin Trial
Live Coverage From CBS Minnesota
Video
City Investing In Violent Part Of East Dallas By Helping Bring Along New Supermarket
An abandoned flea market in far East Dallas could be the cornerstone for revitalizing an area near I-30 and Buckner Boulevard.
5 minutes ago
Texas's COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduler Aimed At Simplifying Process
With a few strokes of a keyboard, you should be matched to the next available vaccination event in your county within a day.
18 minutes ago
Tuesday Evening News Brief
Here's what made news Tuesday, March 30.
43 minutes ago
Latest Forecast
Mid-Day Weather Update
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
7 hours ago
111 Deaths Now Attributed To Texas' Winter Storms In February
The majority of verified deaths were associated with hypothermia, DSHS said Thursday.
Texas Energy Officials Under Microscope As Congress Questions Leaders About Power Grid Failure
Questions in Washington as Congress continues probing Texas officials, who oversee the state’s energy industry and electric grid, in their quest to get answers after February's massive and deadly power outages.
Parts Of DFW Area Hit With Hail Wednesday Night
There have been no reports of serious damage from the hail in the DFW area.
Cowboys
Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford To Retire After 9 Seasons
After nine seasons in the NFL and with the Dallas Cowboys, defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is headed for retirement.
Rangers
Rougned Odor Left Off Rangers Big League Roster
Odor has been a Ranger his entire MLB career which began in 2014.
Mavericks
Mavs' Luka Doncic Donates 100 Pairs Of Air Jordan Shoes To North Texas Healthcare Staff
This season's leading scorer for the Dallas Mavericks made a slam dunk this week when he made a donation to help local healthcare workers put their best foot forward.
Stars
Andrej Sekera Scores Late In The Match, But The Dallas Stars Still Fall To The Lightning 2-1
The Dallas Stars are in seventh place in the division, trailing fourth-place Chicago for the division’s last playoff berth by seven points while having four games in hand.
Latest Videos
Galveston Prepping For Spring Breakers As COVID-19 Restrictions Relax
Officials in Galveston are getting ready for an influx in visits this month while travelers are deciding how they want to approach guidelines against COVID-19.
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy
Robbie Owens
March 30, 2021 at 4:57 pm
St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy
