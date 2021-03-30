AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The number of people with COVID-19 who have died in Texas is edging close to 50,000, the third-highest death toll in the nation, researchers reported Tuesday, March 30.
Johns Hopkins University researchers said 48,140 people with COVID-19 have died in Texas during the past year.READ MORE: New Oversight, Mandates For Texas' Power Grid Proposed In Wake Of Blackouts During Winter Storms
Texas has the nation’s 23rd highest per-capita death rate, according to the university’s data.
State health officials on Tuesday reported 109 new deaths, along with 3,980 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.
State health officials said that 3,161 people with COVID-19 required hospitalization as of Monday, the latest total available.READ MORE: Texas's COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduler Aimed At Simplifying Process
According to data from Johns Hopkins, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas decreased by 580.6 over the past two weeks, a decrease of 12.4%.
Texas on Monday opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that over 3.8 million people in Texas have completed their vaccination. That’s more than 13% of the population.
