HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop led to a methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana drug bust overnight.
Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled over the truck with the drugs at 9155 HW 6.
While investigating the stop they found 212 grams of meth, the other drugs and more than $1,100 in cash.
The narcotics and money were seized and the driver was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver.