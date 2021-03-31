Derek Chauvin TrialLive Coverage From CBS Minnesota
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An adult male and a 3-year-old boy are dead and two others are in the hospital with serious injuries after what appears to be a head-on collision in East Fort Worth.

(credit: Tom Riehm/CBS 11 News)

The fatal crash happened at East Berry St. and Campbell St.

Fort Worth’s traffic investigation unit said it’s too early to determine if any charges will be filed.

Mangled wreckage of two vehicles could be seen at the intersection with a white sheet covering what was possibly one of the victims.

