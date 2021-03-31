(CBS) – The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, January 31st, 2022 from 8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT, only on CBS and available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+.

The GRAMMY Awards are the only peer-selected music accolade and are voted on by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers. This year’s awards saw Beyonce break the record for most GRAMMY wins for a female artist and 19-year-old Billie Eilish took home “Record Of The Year” for Everything I Wanted.

