CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teachers are on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations inappropriate language about Asian Americans was used on a secondary social studies test.

In a statement, the school district said it values its diverse community of learners and staff. Furthermore, “Actions or language disrespecting any people group are not acceptable and do not represent our core belief system.”

According to their statement, the words used on the test question were derogatory and hurtful.

The district also said it had recently launched a diversity training initiative for staff. They also will enhance training opportunities in an effort to create a more inclusive and respectful environment.