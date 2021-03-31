CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teachers are on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations inappropriate language about Asian Americans was used on a secondary social studies test.
In a statement, the school district said it values its diverse community of learners and staff. Furthermore, “Actions or language disrespecting any people group are not acceptable and do not represent our core belief system.”READ MORE: 1 Child, 1 Adult Dead, 2 Seriously Injured After Crash On East Berry, Campbell Street In Fort Worth
According to their statement, the words used on the test question were derogatory and hurtful.
The district also said it had recently launched a diversity training initiative for staff. They also will enhance training opportunities in an effort to create a more inclusive and respectful environment.
Statement Released by CFBISD#CFBISD pic.twitter.com/ZRJ88mgjgs
my sister’s 6th grade social studies class took a quiz today and……… this is ridiculous.. harmful rhetoric in our education system is exactly why anti-asian hate crimes and racism persist today @CFBISD @BlalackMS do better pic.twitter.com/MCIjc0WI3z
— joy (@joyjuheelim) March 30, 2021