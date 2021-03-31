2 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured After Crash On East Berry, Campbell Street In Fort WorthTwo people are dead and two others are in the hospital with serious injuries after what appears to be a head-on collision in East Fort Worth. Katie Johnston reports.

20 minutes ago

Video: Criminal Karma? Fort Worth Police Searching For Robber Who Trips, Falls Into PuddleFort Worth Police posted a video Wednesday of a criminal caught on camera breaking into a car then tripping and falling into a puddle after the crime. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

3 Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Teachers On Leave After 'Derogatory' Language About Asians Used On TestThree Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teachers are on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations inappropriate language about Asian Americans was used on a secondary social studies test. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago