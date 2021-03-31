by Keith Russell | CBS 11

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For two special young ladies, Arlington Bowie High School is a stepping stone and they are not nearly at their peak.

Makenzi Arceneaux, who competes in the long jump and relays, says “it’s been put in us since we were young.”

Kennedi Arceneaux, a senior who also does the long jump and relays, says “Now that I’m actually here… it’s like I’ve accomplished something tremendous.”

Doris Grooms, the Bowie Girls Track and Field Coach, explains “they’re girls you wish your daughters would grow up to be.”

Kennedi Arceneaux is a senior.

Makenzi Arceneaux is a junior.

Whether it’s in track or when they play on the volleyball team, all they’ve known is a life together. Kennedi promises that if “you see me….you see Makenzi basically.”

Makenzi ezplains “I always say this is my last year having fun, because next year, I’m gonna be one lonely little senior.”

Fortunately for Makenzi, Kennedi has set the bar high.

She already has academic scholarship offers to schools like TCU, Houston, Kansas, and Kansas State.

The senior knows “With me being the first one out the line they’re gonna see me and how education has helped me.”

When Kennedi says they… she doesn’t just mean Makenzi… and their dad who’s a department head at Bowie High… and their mom a counselor at Arlington Seguin High School.

She means their four younger sisters.

Makenzi knows “most people hear six girls and are like Whoa… but it’s really not bad… we’re in groups of twos.”

Kennedi admits “with all of us being in one house with all of us being girls… there’s no quiet moment until everybody’s sleep.”

When they’re awake, there’s plenty of competition between all six… but the oldest two are stocking together.

According to Kennedi, “it’s kinda us against the rest of the clan at the house.”

Makenzi says with a smile “they really do look up to us. They’ll try to take credit. But really it’s our doing. I take credit for that.”

Arlington Bowie’s Kennedi and Makenzi Arceneaux are on the fast track to success.

It’s not a long jump from where they are to where they’re going in life.