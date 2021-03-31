Derek Chauvin TrialLive Coverage From CBS Minnesota
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Bird, Carrollton Police, DFW News, eggs, Police Cruiser

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police are taking no chances that an officer could drive off in a “protected” cruiser.

The department put one of its SUVs out of service for a couple of weeks on Tuesday, March 30, after a dove built a nest and laid a couple of eggs between the windshield and the hood of the SUV.

READ MORE: Pair Wanted For Burglarizing Storage Buildings In Dallas

Carrollton PD protecting dove and its eggs (credit: Carrollton PD)

On Wednesday, an officer put yellow police tape along the driver’s side door and put the keys somewhere else as well.

READ MORE: Collin County Starts Allowing Some First-Time Offenders To Wipe Records Clean

Someone noticed the dove and the eggs Tuesday morning, March 30.

Bird lays eggs on Carrollton Police cruiser (credit: Carrollton PD)

Police said they believe it takes about two weeks for the eggs to hatch, so they’ve taken the unit out of service for the time being.

MORE NEWS: Dallas Police Arrest 41 During 'Erratic Driving Crackdown' Last Weekend

The police department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday, “WELP…. Looks like #20026 is out of service for 12-14 days.”

CBSDFW.com Staff