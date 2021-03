CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police are taking no chances that an officer could drive off in a “protected” cruiser.

The department put one of its SUVs out of service for a couple of weeks on Tuesday, March 30, after a dove built a nest and laid a couple of eggs between the windshield and the hood of the SUV.

On Wednesday, an officer put yellow police tape along the driver’s side door and put the keys somewhere else as well.

Someone noticed the dove and the eggs Tuesday morning, March 30.

Police said they believe it takes about two weeks for the eggs to hatch, so they’ve taken the unit out of service for the time being.

The police department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday, “WELP…. Looks like #20026 is out of service for 12-14 days.”