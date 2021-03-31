CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police are taking no chances that an officer could drive off in a “protected” cruiser.
The department put one of its SUVs out of service for a couple of weeks on Tuesday, March 30, after a dove built a nest and laid a couple of eggs between the windshield and the hood of the SUV.READ MORE: Pair Wanted For Burglarizing Storage Buildings In Dallas
On Wednesday, an officer put yellow police tape along the driver’s side door and put the keys somewhere else as well.READ MORE: Collin County Starts Allowing Some First-Time Offenders To Wipe Records Clean
Someone noticed the dove and the eggs Tuesday morning, March 30.
Police said they believe it takes about two weeks for the eggs to hatch, so they’ve taken the unit out of service for the time being.MORE NEWS: Dallas Police Arrest 41 During 'Erratic Driving Crackdown' Last Weekend
The police department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday, “WELP…. Looks like #20026 is out of service for 12-14 days.”