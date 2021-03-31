HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Texas man who has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a 2014 stabbing attack acknowledged to authorities he took part in animal abuse and bestiality, prosecutors said Wednesday, March 31.
Arthur Kelvin Lovell, 34, was convicted of an assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing a day laborer outside a Houston convenience store.
The man survived the attack.
Prosecutors with the Harris County District Attorney's Office say they discovered during their investigation that Lovell had a violent history with animals.
“He told police he finds strays or dogs of his friends and plays with them, eventually has sex with them, then kills them and keeps the skulls. He kept the skulls at the head of his bed,” said Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Bondurant.
Bestiality is currently a crime in Texas, but it was not illegal when Lovell told police about the animal abuse.
Lovell's history of animal abuse was presented during his two-day trial this week.
