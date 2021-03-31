Update: Police in Cedar Park have arrested Miles Speight, 19. They say people in the area can now safely leave their houses.

***Update 03/31/2021 7:05 am***

The suspect was taken into custody by the Cedar Park Police Department. It is now safe for everyone to leave their homes. The investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending. Nothing further at this time.

— Leander Police (@Leander_Police) March 31, 2021