By CBSDFW.com Staff
LEANDER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A manhunt is underway for Miles Speight, 19, who police said may have stabbed his mother to death this morning.

Miles Speight, 19 (courtesy: Leander Police Dept.)

Officers found Speight’s mother dead in her home in the 12000 blk of Hero Way West at 2:45 a.m.

Speight fled on foot, possibly armed with a knife before police arrived.

Police described him as Black, 5’10” 150 lbs. with a shaved head wearing unknown color shorts and a T-shirt.

The police department of the small town about 3 hours away from Dallas has asked residents to stay home and lock their doors.

The investigation is still ongoing.

