LEANDER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A manhunt is underway for Miles Speight, 19, who police said may have stabbed his mother to death this morning.
Officers found Speight’s mother dead in her home in the 12000 blk of Hero Way West at 2:45 a.m.READ MORE: Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 22-Year-Old Fernando Enriquez
Speight fled on foot, possibly armed with a knife before police arrived.
Police described him as Black, 5’10” 150 lbs. with a shaved head wearing unknown color shorts and a T-shirt.
The police department of the small town about 3 hours away from Dallas has asked residents to stay home and lock their doors.READ MORE: Texas Senate Passes Wave Of Restrictive Abortion Bills
The investigation is still ongoing.
MORE NEWS: Texas Announces COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program For Summer Camps
There is a large police presence in the area of Hero Way West and Ran Road. Officers are searching for a male suspect possibly armed with a knife that may be on foot in the area. We are asking all residents in the area to stay in their homes and lock their doors.
— Leander Police (@Leander_Police) March 31, 2021