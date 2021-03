LEANDER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A manhunt is underway for Miles Speight, 19, who police said may have stabbed his mother to death this morning.

Officers found Speight’s mother dead in her home in the 12000 blk of Hero Way West at 2:45 a.m.

Speight fled on foot, possibly armed with a knife before police arrived.

Police described him as Black, 5’10” 150 lbs. with a shaved head wearing unknown color shorts and a T-shirt.

The police department of the small town about 3 hours away from Dallas has asked residents to stay home and lock their doors.

The investigation is still ongoing.