DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for help in identifying a pair of burglary suspects.
Police released surveillance images of the two men on Wednesday, March 31.
Police said around midnight on Saturday, March 13, the suspects cut locks and broke inside storage buildings in the 9500 block of Lake June Rd.
No word on what, if anything, they got away with.
The crime is documented on case number 044128-2021.
Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects can call Detective J. Hellenguard with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at (214) 671-0132.