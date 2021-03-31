FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth Police posted a video Wednesday of a criminal caught on camera breaking into a car then tripping and falling into a puddle after the crime.
Police are still searching for the suspect.READ MORE: Dallas Police Arrest 41 During 'Erratic Driving Crackdown' Last Weekend
“If you recognize this suspect possibly soaking wet and complaining of a sore back, call 817-392-3194,” said police in the video with the 1960’s surfer song “Wipe-Out” playing in the background.READ MORE: Collin County Unveils Program Allowing Some First-Time Offenders To Wipe Records Clean
“On March 25 multiple vehicles were broken into in the Arcadia Park & Park Glen neighborhoods. The suspect…he…’Wiped Out,'” read the Facebook post.
Michael Pistorio replied in the comments to the FWPD, “One of the funniest crime videos you have put out. I am sorry for the victim that this happened to them, but the criminal got some justice from karma.MORE NEWS: 1 Child, 1 Adult Dead, 2 Seriously Injured After Crash On East Berry, Campbell Street In Fort Worth
Police also released an image of the suspect.