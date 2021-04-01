FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say they need help identifying four suspects in an assault at a large event in Fort Worth involving popular YouTube prank channel Nelk Boys.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Main Street on Monday, March 15, at around 6:50 p.m. in regards to a tow truck driver being assaulted, according to police.

Police say they learned the driver of a vehicle that was being towed demanded that his vehicle be dropped by the tow truck driver.

Four people then assaulted the tow truck driver, according to police. The department released video of the incident and asked for help in identifying them.

Further information has not yet been released as police continue to investigate.

Video from the event showed people climbing onto the roof of a nearby Sonic drive-thru location and the crowd running away from the scene as officers arrived.

The Nelk Boys is a popular YouTube channel from Canada known for pranks and vlogs.