DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Keldric Walker Thomas of Dallas was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison of a gun crime.
The 46-year-old pleaded guilty in February 2020 to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey. Thomas was convicted in 2003 of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to plea papers, in July 2018, Dallas police officers observed Thomas committing multiple traffic offenses while operating a Chevrolet Malibu. Law enforcement made contact with him and he was placed under arrest.
During a subsequent search law enforcement recovered a .45 caliber magazine containing rounds of ammunition, a green tipped rifle round, cocaine and methamphetamine on Thomas. He also had $2,364 in U.S. currency.
Officers also obtained a search warrant for Thomas' Chevrolet Malibu. Inside the car, law enforcement located a semi-automatic pistol and large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin.