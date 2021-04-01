GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man driving a stolen vehicle is behind bars after refusing to pull over for a traffic violation in Garland, police said.

Garland Police said shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, officers tried to stop a white Jeep in the 5100 block of the eastbound North George Bush service road.

The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase through multiple cities on the George Bush Highway, Dallas North Tollway, LBJ, and Highway 75.

Officers deployed stop sticks, disabling the vehicle, causing the driver to stop at a convenience store in the 12100 block of East Northwest Highway in Dallas.

They arrested the driver, 45-year-old Charles Thomas Sumrall of Dallas.

The investigation led officers to discover the Jeep was stolen out of Arlington.

Two additional stolen license plates were also found inside the vehicle.

Sumrall is currently in the Garland Jail and charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from another agency.

Bond has not been set yet.

The investigation continues.