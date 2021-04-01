DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas 15-year-old diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis saw a dream come true on Thursday, April 1.
Brandon Benavides was the Dallas Police Department's Chief of Police for the Day.
Hospital staff told the high school sophomore’s family to prepare for the worst, and asked Brandon if he could have one wish, what would it be.
Simple stated, to meet a police officer.
In an effort to grant their boy’s wish, his parents contacted Officer Juan Fernandez of the Northwest Neighborhood Police Unit, and Brandon’s dream became a reality and then some.
Brandon didn’t meet just a police officer, he became one!
Dallas' top cop: Chief Brandon Benavides.
After meeting Brandon, Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted, “This young man is a fighter! His dream is to become a @DallasPD officer. Today we made him Chief for the day. His strength and that of his parents as he fights is inspiring, we hope he enjoyed his day. Thanks for your leadership, Chief Brandon! P.S. I’m not crying, your crying.”
In addition to meeting and spending time with Chief Garcia, Chief Benavides’ day consisted of a command staff meeting and receiving an all-inclusive tour of some of the department’s operational units including SWAT, mounted, canine and motorcycles.
"Since I was little boy, I've always been a fan of emergency services and police officers," said Chief Benavides. "I want to be a police officer to keep the community safe and stop the crime in Dallas."
“Despite doctors’ less than favorable prognosis, Chief for the Day Benavides is winning the fight for his life,” Dallas Police said in a news release.