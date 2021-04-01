WESLACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott is holding a press conference in the Rio Grande Valley this morning to speak about Operation Lone Star.
The governor launched Operation Lone Star at the beginning of the month, in an effort to stop Mexican cartels from smuggling drugs and people into Texas by surging state police and National Guard forces to the border.
It will include Texas DPS with the Texas National Guard and will deploy air, ground, marine and tactical border security assets.
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Colonel Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris, members of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) and local law enforcement joined the discussion.
