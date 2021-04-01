LEANDER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Leander Police Department has identified the mother allegedly stabbed to death by her teenage son Miles Speight as one of their own.

The department shared that Telecommunications Officer Rowena Speight was killed on March 31.

They tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to announce the tragic loss of one of our own, Telecommunications Officer Rowena Speight. Yesterday was one of the hardest days for our department as our investigation of an early morning domestic violence incident resulted in the death of one of our own.”

We are deeply saddened to announce the tragic loss of one of our own, Telecommunications Officer Rowena Speight. Yesterday was one of the hardest days for our department as our investigation of an early morning domestic violence incident resulted in the death of one of our own. pic.twitter.com/TA3k5BJ3Jt — Leander Police (@Leander_Police) April 1, 2021

Rowena served in the Leander Police Department as a Telecommunicator since 2016. She’s described as a woman with a “bold spirit” who loved the Lord.

Officers arrested Miles in Cedar Park after an intense manhunt that lasted two hours Wednesday morning.

This after finding his mother dead in her home in the 12000 blk of Hero Way West.

Speight fled on foot, possibly armed with a knife before police arrived.

The police department of the small town about 3 hours away from Dallas asked residents to stay home and lock their doors until Miles was caught.