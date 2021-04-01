2 Teens Arrested In Connection To Overdose Deaths Of Two 16-Year-Olds In North Texas Authorities in North Texas have arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the deaths of two other teenagers who are believed to have died from overdosing on counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.

Dallas Teen With Cystic Fibrosis Just Wanted To Meet A Police Officer; Brandon Benavides Ended Up 'Chief For The Day'Chief Eddie Garcia said of Brandon, "His strength and that of his parents as he fights is inspiring, we hope he enjoyed his day. Thanks for your leadership, Chief Brandon!"